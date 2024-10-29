A “staggering array” of “witch signs” found in a British castle

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20327 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172845 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108692 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344908 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174257 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145388 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196257 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125016 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108209 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10995 views

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10541 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11887 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12206 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10848 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20328 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 113962 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161259 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22612 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25278 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39165 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47706 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136243 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A “staggering array” of “witch signs” found in a British castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16622 views

About 20 carved ritual signs and inscriptions, including rare curses, were discovered in Gainsborough Old Hall. The findings include symbols for protection against demons, signs of the Virgin Mary, and the inverted name of the castle's owner.

A “staggering array” of “witch signs” found in a British castle

A "staggering array" of "carved rituals" and "witch signs" have been discovered at a cultural heritage site in the UK, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

English Heritage said that the discovery of the signs at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire, England, was "one of the most famous" of all 400 sites.

About 20 carved images were discovered engraved on the walls, some of which are believed to be catching demons and calling on the Virgin Mary for protection.

Kevin Booth, Head of Fundraising at the charity, said: "It's amazing that after a century, the amazing old houses in our care still hold secrets waiting to be discovered.

Over the past two years, English Heritage volunteer Rick Berry has been mapping the carvings on the Tudor estate.

His research uncovered "rare cursed inscriptions" that English Heritage believes must have been made around the time Gainsborough Old Hall  was owned by William Hickman. In one of the inscriptions, Hickman's name is written upside down.

Gainsborough Old Hall was sold to London merchant William Hickman in 1596.

English Heritage states: "The practice of defacing a name was believed to curse a person.

According to the charitable organization, the curse has never been seen at any of its facilities before.

English Heritage stated that there were "inscriptions believed to trap demons and signs of Mary, which some believe invoke the Virgin Mary for protection," and a pentagon was found.

"Despite its modern connotations, it was originally used to protect against evil," the organization points out.

The Old Gainsborough Hall was built by Sir Thomas Burg between 1460 and 1480. In addition to carvings, about 100 burn marks were found in the hall.

English Heritage stated that the signs were once believed to protect against fire.

But why there are so many protective carvings in Old Hall remains a mystery, Booth said.

How to see a zombie: instructions29.10.24, 16:03 • 102710 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
