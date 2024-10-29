A “staggering array” of “witch signs” found in a British castle
About 20 carved ritual signs and inscriptions, including rare curses, were discovered in Gainsborough Old Hall. The findings include symbols for protection against demons, signs of the Virgin Mary, and the inverted name of the castle's owner.
A "staggering array" of "carved rituals" and "witch signs" have been discovered at a cultural heritage site in the UK, UNN reports, citing the BBC.
Details
English Heritage said that the discovery of the signs at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire, England, was "one of the most famous" of all 400 sites.
About 20 carved images were discovered engraved on the walls, some of which are believed to be catching demons and calling on the Virgin Mary for protection.
Kevin Booth, Head of Fundraising at the charity, said: "It's amazing that after a century, the amazing old houses in our care still hold secrets waiting to be discovered.
Over the past two years, English Heritage volunteer Rick Berry has been mapping the carvings on the Tudor estate.
His research uncovered "rare cursed inscriptions" that English Heritage believes must have been made around the time Gainsborough Old Hall was owned by William Hickman. In one of the inscriptions, Hickman's name is written upside down.
Gainsborough Old Hall was sold to London merchant William Hickman in 1596.
English Heritage states: "The practice of defacing a name was believed to curse a person.
According to the charitable organization, the curse has never been seen at any of its facilities before.
English Heritage stated that there were "inscriptions believed to trap demons and signs of Mary, which some believe invoke the Virgin Mary for protection," and a pentagon was found.
"Despite its modern connotations, it was originally used to protect against evil," the organization points out.
The Old Gainsborough Hall was built by Sir Thomas Burg between 1460 and 1480. In addition to carvings, about 100 burn marks were found in the hall.
English Heritage stated that the signs were once believed to protect against fire.
But why there are so many protective carvings in Old Hall remains a mystery, Booth said.
