A squirrel nicknamed "Dale" visited border guards in Serebryansky Forest

A squirrel named "Dale" came to the positions of Ukrainian border guards. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

It is noted that the animal visited the defenders in the Serebryansky forest.

The fluffy one checked if the guys were sad, collected her "tribute" of nuts - and left a good mood - the video caption says.

