A squirrel nicknamed "Dale" visited border guards in Serebryansky Forest

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 13475 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 24032 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 20330 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 21094 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 20424 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 15336 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 17803 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19097 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21425 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27466 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
91%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points namedNovember 22, 04:17 PM • 10346 views
SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footageVideoNovember 22, 06:50 PM • 12996 views
Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"November 22, 07:00 PM • 5482 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 10478 views
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed09:01 PM • 4116 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 58437 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 45233 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 51771 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 58341 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 55577 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 10549 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 21646 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 25243 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 58437 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 45509 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
The Economist
Film

A squirrel nicknamed "Dale" visited border guards in Serebryansky Forest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

A squirrel nicknamed "Dale" visited Ukrainian border guards in Serebryansky Forest. The animal collected nuts and left a good mood.

A squirrel nicknamed "Dale" visited border guards in Serebryansky Forest

A squirrel named "Dale" came to the positions of Ukrainian border guards. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the animal visited the defenders in the Serebryansky forest.

The fluffy one checked if the guys were sad, collected her "tribute" of nuts - and left a good mood

- the video caption says.

Recall

Kyiv rescuers arranged for three kittens found at the scene of a fire after a Russian attack. Two male cats and one female cat will now have families.

Cat special operation: DIU evacuates kittens from Zmeinyi Island26.11.24, 14:29 • 13988 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Animals
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine