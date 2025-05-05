A shooting occurred in Makhachkala: three policemen died, two attackers were eliminated

A shooting occurred in Makhachkala (Russia), resulting in the death of three law enforcement officers. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, police officers tried to stop a car, the driver of which opened fire.

According to preliminary data, the Ministry of Internal Affairs officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not obey and opened fire on them. There are victims. Law enforcement agencies are currently working - wrote Sergey Melikov.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, three police officers were killed in the shootout.

The attackers fled in a службовій car. The "Interception" plan has been introduced, and measures are being taken to search for and detain the attackers - the police said.

It is reported that the attack was carried out by four armed individuals. Two of them were eliminated, while two others escaped. The police car in which they disappeared was found on one of the city's streets.

Russian media also note that three police officers were killed in the attack. However, according to other information, one police officer was killed in the shootout, and four others were taken to the hospital.

In addition to law enforcement officers, a minor girl was wounded in the shootout - she was wounded in the arm.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was declared in one of the districts of the city of Makhachkala (Russian Federation).