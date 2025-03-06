A shell fell on a residential area in South Korea during military exercises
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Pocheon near Seoul, a shell fell on a civilian area, injuring 8 people and damaging buildings. The incident may have occurred due to joint exercises of South Korean and American troops.
In South Korea, at least eight people were injured as a result of a shell falling in a civilian area in the city of Pocheon, located northeast of Seoul. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The explosion damaged residential buildings and a local church, causing panic among residents.
According to a representative of the fire service in Gyeonggi-do Bukbu province, four of the injured are in serious condition. Others sustained lighter injuries and were taken to medical facilities for assistance.
Local authorities suspect that the incident may have occurred due to training exercises conducted by the South Korean Armed Forces in conjunction with their American allies. The exact cause of the shell's fall is currently being investigated. Preliminary conclusions suggest a possible technical malfunction or error during the training.
Photos from the scene show significant destruction: debris scattered on the streets, and the walls of one of the houses severely damaged.
The South Korean Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the situation. It is known that on the same day, the military department announced the start of joint exercises with live fire in Pocheon, which are part of large-scale maneuvers planned for next week.
