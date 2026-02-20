Series of high-profile assassinations planned by Russian special services were prevented in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

A series of high-profile assassinations planned by Russian special services has been prevented in Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The National Police prevented a series of high-profile assassinations in Ukraine, which were being prepared by Russian special services. The goal was fear, panic, and destabilization within the country. The perpetrators were brought in through Moldova. They tracked journalists, military personnel, and public figures: addresses, routes, habits. All that remained was to receive the order for liquidation. - Klymenko reported.

"But Ukrainian police thwarted the implementation of this plan," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

As part of the international special operation "ENIGMA 2.0," the National Police, together with other security forces, detained an agent-combat group. - the minister reported.

Klymenko emphasized that "this is an example of how modern security works: rapid detection, coordination, and cooperation with partners."

