Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 30407 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 59772 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 35542 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 59367 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 34214 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 49179 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30972 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27417 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26646 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 15923 views
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 10690 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 22398 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 16667 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 13533 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 35012 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 45584 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 56695 views
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 114 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 8182 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 8194 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 16966 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 27865 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Financial Times

Series of high-profile assassinations planned by Russian special services were prevented in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

The National Police thwarted a plan by Russian special services to destabilize Ukraine. An agent-combat group that was preparing a series of high-profile assassinations has been detained.

Series of high-profile assassinations planned by Russian special services were prevented in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

A series of high-profile assassinations planned by Russian special services has been prevented in Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The National Police prevented a series of high-profile assassinations in Ukraine, which were being prepared by Russian special services. The goal was fear, panic, and destabilization within the country. The perpetrators were brought in through Moldova. They tracked journalists, military personnel, and public figures: addresses, routes, habits. All that remained was to receive the order for liquidation.

- Klymenko reported.

"But Ukrainian police thwarted the implementation of this plan," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

As part of the international special operation "ENIGMA 2.0," the National Police, together with other security forces, detained an agent-combat group.

- the minister reported.

Klymenko emphasized that "this is an example of how modern security works: rapid detection, coordination, and cooperation with partners."

Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General Kravchenko19.02.26, 10:18 • 24913 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova