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A road accident involving a Polish bus occurred in Hungary — 12 people were killed and 10 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11407 views

Overnight, a Polish bus veered off the M3 motorway into a ditch and overturned, killing 12 people and injuring 10 others. The driver was detained; the probable cause of the accident is that he fell asleep at the wheel.

A road accident involving a Polish bus occurred in Hungary — 12 people were killed and 10 injured

A Polish bus crashed in Hungary, killing 12 people and injuring at least 10 others. This was reported by UNN, citing Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

Details

Overnight, 12 people were killed and at least ten suffered serious injuries when a Polish bus veered into a ditch on the M3 motorway. I express my sincere condolences to the families of those who died. I am grateful to everyone who took part in the rescue operations

- the post reads.

According to Hungarian police, at around 1 a.m. on August 16, a bus registered in Poland was travelling on the M3 motorway at the 139th kilometre, heading towards the city of Nyíregyháza. After turning towards the city of Mezőkeresztes, the bus left the straight section of the road, entered a ditch and overturned. The probable cause was that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The bus driver was subsequently detained, and police closed the section of the motorway leading to Nyíregyháza.

We will remind you

In the village of Sukhovolia in the Lviv region, a 68-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, found to be intoxicated during an examination, hit a 38-year-old serviceman, who died at the scene.

UNN also reported that law enforcement officers referred an indictment to the court in a case concerning a fatal road accident that occurred at the end of April near the exit from the Darnytskyi Bridge.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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