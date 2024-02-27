A resident of the Kherson region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration: she headed the "construction department" and carried out the instructions of the occupiers

The 52-year-old headed the "capital construction department" and supervised the staff, drafted documents for the construction and refurbishment of premises, and carried out other instructions of the occupation authorities. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

A resident of the regional center was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration in absentia (Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, in June 2022, the 52-year-old suspect headed the "capital construction department" in the occupation administration of Kherson. - the statement reads.

It is stated that the woman selected personnel to work in the "department" and organized and supervised their work.

The collaborator fulfilled the instructions of representatives of the occupation authorities, including the correct preparation of permits for construction, reconstruction, and technical re-equipment of premises.

Recall

The former head of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 in Kherson was sentenced to life in prison for high treason. He collaborated with the Russian occupiers after the capture of Kherson, providing access to the colony and ordering prisoners to repair Russian military equipment.

Ukraine has sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for high treason after theybetrayed their oaths of office and started working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.