A resident of the Kherson region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration: she headed the "construction department" and carried out the instructions of the occupiers

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27946 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 101363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65958 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189149 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251225 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157202 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372058 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37399 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 101260 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 264573 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209475 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226808 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18651 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26930 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63779 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71016 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

A resident of the Kherson region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration: she headed the "construction department" and carried out the instructions of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22363 views

A 52-year-old woman from the Kherson region was suspected of collaboration for heading the "capital construction department" during the Russian occupation and carrying out orders from the occupiers.

A resident of the Kherson region was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration: she headed the "construction department" and carried out the instructions of the occupiers

The 52-year-old headed the "capital construction department" and supervised the staff, drafted documents for the construction and refurbishment of premises, and carried out other instructions of the occupation authorities. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

A resident of the regional center was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration in absentia (Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, in June 2022, the 52-year-old suspect headed the "capital construction department" in the occupation administration of Kherson.

- the statement reads.

It is stated that the woman selected personnel to work in the "department" and organized and supervised their work.

The collaborator fulfilled the instructions of representatives of the occupation authorities, including the correct preparation of permits for construction, reconstruction, and technical re-equipment of premises.

Recall

The former head of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 in Kherson was sentenced to life in prison for high treason. He collaborated with the Russian occupiers after the capture of Kherson, providing access to the colony and ordering prisoners to repair Russian military equipment.

Ukraine has sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for high treason after theybetrayed their oaths of office and started working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Crimea
Kherson
