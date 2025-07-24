A resident of Kharkiv region deliberately destroyed his home for state compensation

A resident of Kharkiv region received over UAH 600,000 from the budget for pseudo-destruction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Izyum District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a citizen was notified of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale and under martial law (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the man submitted an application for state compensation through the "Diia" application, indicating that his house in a village in the Izyum district was damaged as a result of hostilities. Initially, he was denied within the framework of the inspection due to the need for additional technical examination. At the same time, it was established that the actual technical condition of the house did not meet the criteria for destroyed property.

However, the suspect independently destroyed part of the load-bearing walls of the building. This allowed him to obtain a new technical inspection report, according to which the house was deemed uninhabitable. After that, the Compensation Review Commission decided to pay compensation. - the message says.

It is indicated that in February 2024, the man received a housing certificate for over 600 thousand hryvnias and subsequently used these funds to purchase real estate in the city of Kharkiv.

Conducted examinations - in particular, forensic construction and technical, and explosive technical - confirmed that the nature of the damage to the building does not correspond to those that arise as a result of shelling or hostilities. The destruction was carried out intentionally. - the prosecutor's office said.

They clarified that law enforcement officers exposed the suspect. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that without entering data on ownership rights into the State Register of Rights, it is impossible to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program. If the property was registered before 2013, owners can confirm their right for free - through a notary, CSC, or online in "Diia".

