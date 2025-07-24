A resident of Kharkiv region deliberately destroyed his home for state compensation

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 9938 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 22706 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 16750 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 16792 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 49465 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 86908 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 57276 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85991 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 178467 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150305 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.1m/s
73%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy signed a decree on immediate audit of state expendituresJuly 23, 05:06 PM • 5962 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:15 PM • 28458 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:47 PM • 18120 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEBJuly 23, 06:29 PM • 17133 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions10:48 PM • 7030 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 86899 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 178460 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 235299 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 266228 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 276161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 140654 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 262085 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 348723 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 355129 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 345166 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

A resident of Kharkiv region deliberately destroyed his home for state compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

A man from Izium district received a housing certificate for over 600 thousand hryvnias for a house allegedly damaged by hostilities. Examinations confirmed that the destruction was deliberate, not a result of shelling.

A resident of Kharkiv region deliberately destroyed his home for state compensation

A resident of Kharkiv region received over UAH 600,000 from the budget for pseudo-destruction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Izyum District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a citizen was notified of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale and under martial law (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the man submitted an application for state compensation through the "Diia" application, indicating that his house in a village in the Izyum district was damaged as a result of hostilities. Initially, he was denied within the framework of the inspection due to the need for additional technical examination. At the same time, it was established that the actual technical condition of the house did not meet the criteria for destroyed property.

However, the suspect independently destroyed part of the load-bearing walls of the building. This allowed him to obtain a new technical inspection report, according to which the house was deemed uninhabitable. After that, the Compensation Review Commission decided to pay compensation.

- the message says.

Housing construction scam for military personnel: fraudsters extorted over $2 million from developer08.07.25, 15:15 • 2092 views

It is indicated that in February 2024, the man received a housing certificate for over 600 thousand hryvnias and subsequently used these funds to purchase real estate in the city of Kharkiv.

Conducted examinations - in particular, forensic construction and technical, and explosive technical - confirmed that the nature of the damage to the building does not correspond to those that arise as a result of shelling or hostilities. The destruction was carried out intentionally.

- the prosecutor's office said.

They clarified that law enforcement officers exposed the suspect. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

Add

The Ministry of Justice reminded that without entering data on ownership rights into the State Register of Rights, it is impossible to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program. If the property was registered before 2013, owners can confirm their right for free - through a notary, CSC, or online in "Diia".

Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAE23.07.25, 12:26 • 30310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9