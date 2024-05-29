A powerful explosion occurred in occupied Donetsk: clouds of smoke rise over the city
Kyiv • UNN
A strong explosion occurred in occupied Donetsk. Local and Russian Telegram channels report clouds of smoke rising above the town, Reports UNN.
In addition, the public is informed that according to preliminary data, there are victims. Their number is not known. The invaders have not yet commented on the information about the explosions in Donetsk.