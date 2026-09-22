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A person died in an accident at Oktoberfest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

A 52-year-old amusement ride employee in Munich died after suffering severe injuries. Police are investigating a suspected workplace accident.

A person died in an accident at Oktoberfest
Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa

An attraction worker at the world-famous Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, died from severe injuries sustained in an accident, police said early Tuesday, September 22. UNN reports this, citing dpa.

Details

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a suspected workplace accident that occurred on the evening of Monday, September 21. According to police, visitors were not in danger.

Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa

The incident occurred at a "free-fall tower" attraction, where passengers are lifted high into the air before the gondola rapidly descends.

Police said the worker was apparently in an area where he should not have been, and was then struck and possibly crushed.

The 52-year-old man was resuscitated at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

A crisis response team provided support to witnesses of the incident. The area around the attraction was cordoned off during a large-scale emergency response operation.

Additional information

The 191st Oktoberfest began on Saturday and will run until October 4. More than 6 million people visit the world-famous beer festival every year.

Around 600 police officers and hundreds of security personnel have been deployed around the festival.

Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will cost18.09.26, 10:12 • 27367 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Munich