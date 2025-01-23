New wildfire near Los Angeles has forced the evacuation of 31 thousand people

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83109 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99489 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107842 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135120 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113430 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116989 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55559 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119236 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113869 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32535 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83087 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156676 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25694 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140172 views
Actual
New wildfire near Los Angeles has forced the evacuation of 31 thousand people

New wildfire near Los Angeles has forced the evacuation of 31 thousand people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29405 views

A new wildfire has broken out north of Los Angeles, covering 38 square kilometers of territory. More than 4000 firefighters are fighting the fire, and thousands of local residents are forced to evacuate.

A new wildfire that broke out north of Los Angeles in the US state of California on Wednesday quickly spread to more than 38 square kilometers and is fueled by strong winds as it passes through dry scrubland, prompting an evacuation order for more than 31,000 people, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Hughes Fire, about 80 kilometers north of Los Angeles, has further complicated the work of firefighters in the region, who have managed to bring two large fires under control near the state's main city.

In a few hours on Wednesday, the new fire grew to two-thirds the size of the Eaton Fire, one of two horrific fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area.

Officials warned people in the Castaic Lake area of Los Angeles County that they could face an "immediate threat to life," while much of Southern California remained under a "red flag" for extreme fire danger due to strong dry winds.

About 31,000 people are under a mandatory evacuation order, and another 23,000 people are receiving evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference.

The Angeles National Forest has announced that its entire 2800 square kilometer park in the San Gabriel Mountains is closed to visitors.

About 1,100 firefighters have been deployed around Southern California in anticipation of the rapidly spreading fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. More than 4,000 firefighters were working on the Hughes Fire, said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Southern California hasn't seen significant rain in nine months, contributing to dangerous conditions, but light rain was forecast from Saturday to Monday, possibly bringing much-needed relief to firefighters. 

Helicopters and airplanes were used to extinguish the fire.

Interstate 5, a major north-south highway in the western United States, was temporarily closed near a mountain pass known as Grapevine due to poor visibility from smoke, the California Highway Patrol said. But firefighters managed to extinguish enough of the fire to reopen the highway, Marrone said.

Addendum

As a new fire began to rage, the two deadly fires that have been ravaging Los Angeles since January 7 were brought under control, the California Fire Department reported.

The Eaton Fire, which covered 57 square kilometers east of Los Angeles, was 91% contained, while the larger Palisades Fire, which covered 95 square kilometers in western Los Angeles, was 68% contained.

Since the two fires broke out on January 7, they have burned an area almost the size of Washington, D.C., claiming 28 lives and damaging or destroying nearly 16,000 buildings, according to Cal Fire. According to Los Angeles County officials, at one point 180,000 people were under evacuation orders.

AccuWeather predicts damages and economic losses of more than $250 billion.

Over the past two weeks, a series of small wildfires in Southern California have also been extinguished or largely brought under control.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising