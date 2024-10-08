A new major case against oppositionists has been opened in Belarus: Media reports details
Kyiv • UNN
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has accused 45 oppositionists of trying to disrupt the 2025 elections. The case is related to Platform 2025, a document on the illegitimacy of Lukashenka's government adopted at a conference in Vilnius.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has opened a criminal case against 45 opponents of the current ruler, Alexander Lukashenko. They are accused of "attempting to develop a plan to disrupt the elections in 2025." The property of all the defendants has been seized, the IC reported on October 8, UNN reports with reference to DW.
Details
The case was initiated because of Platform 2025, a document adopted by Belarusian democratic forces at the New Belarus conference in Vilnius in August. It states that Lukashenka "criminally retains power," Belarusian state structures are not legitimate to hold elections, and the main tasks of Platform 2025 are "to unite efforts to release political prisoners and end repression in Belarus.
According to Belarusian investigators, the document was created to "impose a political course contrary to the national interests of Belarus" and to "stir up tension and confrontation in society.
