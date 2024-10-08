A new major case against oppositionists has been opened in Belarus: Media reports details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 6016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 85701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158214 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133150 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140353 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137139 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75025 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105557 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107748 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137139 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137622 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153499 views
A new major case against oppositionists has been opened in Belarus: Media reports details

A new major case against oppositionists has been opened in Belarus: Media reports details

 • 10994 views

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has accused 45 oppositionists of trying to disrupt the 2025 elections. The case is related to Platform 2025, a document on the illegitimacy of Lukashenka's government adopted at a conference in Vilnius.

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has opened a criminal case against 45 opponents of the current ruler, Alexander Lukashenko. They are accused of "attempting to develop a plan to disrupt the elections in 2025." The property of all the defendants has been seized, the IC reported on October 8, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The case was initiated because of Platform 2025, a document adopted by Belarusian democratic forces at the New Belarus conference in Vilnius in August. It states that Lukashenka "criminally retains power," Belarusian state structures are not legitimate to hold elections, and the main tasks of Platform 2025 are "to unite efforts to release political prisoners and end repression in Belarus.

For the second time in a month: Lukashenko signs decree on pardon for 37 convicts16.09.24, 15:57 • 14242 views

According to Belarusian investigators, the document was created to "impose a political course contrary to the national interests of Belarus" and to "stir up tension and confrontation in society.

Lukashenka admits that Belarus shoots down Russian “chessmen”04.10.24, 18:59 • 16757 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
vilniusVilnius

