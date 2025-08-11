$41.390.07
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
European Foreign Ministers Call for "Transatlantic Unity" to End War in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

EU foreign ministers held a virtual meeting, calling for transatlantic unity to end the war in Ukraine. They supported US steps, promised to strengthen sanctions against Russia, and increase military support for Ukraine.

European Foreign Ministers Call for "Transatlantic Unity" to End War in Ukraine

European foreign ministers called for "transatlantic unity" to help end the war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The head of European Union foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, held a virtual meeting with foreign ministers today.

EU foreign ministers today expressed support for US steps that will lead to a just peace.

- Kallas said.

She said the EU would work to strengthen sanctions against Russia, provide greater military support to Ukraine, and facilitate Ukraine's accession process to the bloc.

Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia – this is how we will end this war and prevent future Russian aggression in Europe.

– she said in her post on X.

US President expects various scenarios at meeting with Putin: details11.08.25, 20:08 • 1022 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine