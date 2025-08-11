European Foreign Ministers Call for "Transatlantic Unity" to End War in Ukraine

European foreign ministers called for "transatlantic unity" to help end the war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The head of European Union foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, held a virtual meeting with foreign ministers today.

EU foreign ministers today expressed support for US steps that will lead to a just peace. - Kallas said.

She said the EU would work to strengthen sanctions against Russia, provide greater military support to Ukraine, and facilitate Ukraine's accession process to the bloc.

Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia – this is how we will end this war and prevent future Russian aggression in Europe. – she said in her post on X.

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.