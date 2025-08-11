US President expects various scenarios at meeting with Putin: details

US President Donald Trump commented on the upcoming negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noting that they could end in either success or failure. The American leader calls the main goal - to end the war and unite the leaders of Russia and Ukraine at one negotiating table, writes UNN with reference to News Sky.

Trump stated that, in his opinion, the meeting with Putin "will be good, but it could also be bad."

"I'm here for one reason - to get rid of a war that someone else started," he told reporters.

He added: "Ultimately, I'm going to put the two of them (Putin and Zelenskyy – ed.) in one room, I'll be there or I won't, and I think this issue will be resolved."

Trump also confirms that he will speak with European leaders before meeting with Putin.

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia this Friday. Earlier, a meeting on August 15 in Alaska was reported to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump called the upcoming talks with the Russian dictator "a trial meeting," noting that Putin "wants to intervene" and end the war.

Donald Trump also stated that he would not conclude an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, as it is not his decision. He seeks a ceasefire and the best deal for both sides.