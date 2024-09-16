For the second time in a month: Lukashenko signs decree on pardon for 37 convicts
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Belarus has signed a decree pardoning 37 people convicted of “extremist crimes”. Among those pardoned are 6 women, as well as people with chronic illnesses, the disabled and pensioners.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 37 more prisoners convicted of "extremist crimes." This was reported by UNN with reference to Lukashenka's administration.
Details
The pardon decree was signed on Monday, September 16.
Among those pardoned are 6 women, a number of those pardoned have chronic illnesses, are disabled, and are pensioners. It is noted that all of them repented and asked to be allowed to return to freedom and lead a law-abiding life.
Lukashenka signed a decree pardoning 37 more people who had been convicted of extremist crimes. This is another gesture of humanitarianism on the part of the state towards those who have stumbled. The convicts' petitions were further studied by a commission headed by Prosecutor General Andrei Shved
Recall
This is not the first pardon decree from the President of Belarus. In early September , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to pardon 30 people who had been convicted of "protest crimes.
Lukashenka signed a similar decree in August. Then the president of Belarus also released 30 peopleconvicted of "protest crimes."