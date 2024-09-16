For the second time in a month: Lukashenko signs decree on pardon for 37 convicts

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 37 more prisoners convicted of "extremist crimes." This was reported by UNN with reference to Lukashenka's administration.

Details

The pardon decree was signed on Monday, September 16.

Among those pardoned are 6 women, a number of those pardoned have chronic illnesses, are disabled, and are pensioners. It is noted that all of them repented and asked to be allowed to return to freedom and lead a law-abiding life.

Lukashenka signed a decree pardoning 37 more people who had been convicted of extremist crimes. This is another gesture of humanitarianism on the part of the state towards those who have stumbled. The convicts' petitions were further studied by a commission headed by Prosecutor General Andrei Shved - summarized in the administration of the Belarusian president.

Recall

This is not the first pardon decree from the President of Belarus. In early September , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to pardon 30 people who had been convicted of "protest crimes.

Lukashenka signed a similar decree in August. Then the president of Belarus also released 30 peopleconvicted of "protest crimes."