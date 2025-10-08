A new epidemic season has begun in Ukraine: over 129,000 people have already fallen ill, 59% are children

A new epidemic season has begun in Ukraine, with over 129,000 people already ill, including 76,000, or 59% children, reported the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

A new epidemic season for influenza, COVID-19, and other acute respiratory viral infections has started in Ukraine – it will last until May 17, 2026. During the first week of the epidemic season – from September 29 to October 5 – 129,753 people fell ill with ARVI, including COVID-19, of whom 76,342 were children. The incidence rate remains stable and is 21.9% below the epidemic threshold. - reported the PHC.

Compared to the previous week, as indicated, the number of new cases of ARVI decreased by 3.3%.

As noted, 5,038 people fell ill with COVID-19, and 10 people died due to complications from the disease, all of whom were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv fell by almost a third

No cases of influenza have been recorded yet, but an increase in incidence is expected in winter - noted the PHC.

Off-season data

According to the PHC, during the off-season (from May 19 to September 29), 1,325,044 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI, including 74,609 with COVID-19. No cases of influenza were recorded during this period.

Vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccine is free in Ukraine. For people who have not yet been vaccinated, one dose of an mRNA vaccine is sufficient. Additional doses every 6-12 months are recommended for people with chronic diseases, older adults, or those who have frequent contact with other people. Pregnant women are recommended to be vaccinated during each pregnancy.

It is necessary to get vaccinated against influenza every year. The influenza vaccine can be purchased at a pharmacy for yourself or your loved ones. Before the start of the epidemic season, 136,000 doses of Korean-made vaccine and 100,667 doses of French-made vaccine were delivered to Ukraine, and they are available in pharmacies and medical facilities.

To get vaccinated, you should contact your family doctor or the nearest healthcare facility.