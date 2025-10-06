COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv fell by almost a third

Over the week, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered in Kyiv, the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by about 30%, but the number of hospitalizations due to COVID increased compared to last week's figures, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the capital, for the 40th week of 2025, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19," reported the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

In total, 3,760 adults and 5,720 children (60.3% of all patients) fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,380 cases were registered.

The incidence rate was 321.1 and remains below the epidemic threshold.

"The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.8%. In total, 398 people fell ill, of whom 54 were children under 17 years old," the report states.

228 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized, including 103 children. "Among patients with COVID-19, hospitalizations increased compared to the previous week: 113 people, including 12 children under 17 years old," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

During the week, 7 adult patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units, 6 of whom were aged 65 and older, and 1 was 30-64 years old.

"Over the week, 5 deaths among adults from COVID-19 complications were registered," the report says.

