COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv fell by almost a third

$41.230.05
48.380.12
12:45 PM • 4948 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14226 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17770 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21616 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46547 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27449 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35068 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63377 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75689 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90864 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - Reuters
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential election
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv fell by almost a third

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

In Kyiv, during the 40th week of 2025, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including 398 cases of COVID-19. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.8%, but the number of hospitalizations increased to 113 people.

COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv fell by almost a third

Over the week, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered in Kyiv, the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by about 30%, but the number of hospitalizations due to COVID increased compared to last week's figures, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the capital, for the 40th week of 2025, 9,480 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19," reported the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

In total, 3,760 adults and 5,720 children (60.3% of all patients) fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,380 cases were registered.

The incidence rate was 321.1 and remains below the epidemic threshold.

"The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.8%. In total, 398 people fell ill, of whom 54 were children under 17 years old," the report states.

228 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized, including 103 children. "Among patients with COVID-19, hospitalizations increased compared to the previous week: 113 people, including 12 children under 17 years old," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

During the week, 7 adult patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units, 6 of whom were aged 65 and older, and 1 was 30-64 years old.

"Over the week, 5 deaths among adults from COVID-19 complications were registered," the report says.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: incidence decreased by 20% in a week23.09.25, 09:16 • 2710 views

Julia Shramko

