A new 35-ton tracked Pegas IFV is being developed in Ukraine

The Kharkiv Design Bureau for Machine Building is working on a new Ukrainian tracked infantry fighting vehicle, the 35-ton Pegas. The development was presented at the MSPO 2026 arms exhibition, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The declared frontal protection of the Pegas meets Level 6 under the STANAG 4569 standard, which is intended to provide protection against 30 mm ammunition. Protection from other sides is declared at Level 4, providing protection against 14.5 mm caliber rounds. The installation of additional protection against RPG-7-type grenade launchers and electronic warfare systems to counter drones is also envisaged.

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The IFV's armament is to include a 30 mm cannon, a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun, 2 anti-tank guided missiles, and a 30 mm automatic grenade launcher. The "Topaz" combat module is planned for use in the production version.

35 tons and a speed of up to 70 km/h

The Pegas is 8 m long, 3.2 m wide, and 3.3 m high. Its maximum declared speed is 70 km/h, while its range is 500 km. The developers also emphasize the vehicle's enhanced cross-country capability.

In terms of weight, the Ukrainian IFV surpasses the Polish Borsuk and approaches the German KF41 Lynx without combat payload. At the same time, information on the number of troops that the Pegas will be able to carry has not yet been disclosed.

The project is currently at the development stage. As Defense Express notes, if the Pegas is brought into serial production, the vehicle could become the first mass-produced tracked IFV of Ukrainian design.

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