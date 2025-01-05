ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

A neuropsychiatric boarding school burns down in Kharkiv region: 6 people injured

A fire broke out on the second floor of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne. Six people were injured, one suffered 90% burns to his body, and five were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Six people were injured in a fire in a psychoneurological boarding school in the city of Pivdenne, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The fire occurred today at 21:44 in a two-story building of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a mattress and things in a room on the second floor were on fire. The area of fire  is 2 square meters.

Six people were injured in the fire, including one man who suffered 90% body burns, and 5 others who suffered  carbon monoxide poisoning. All the victims were hospitalized.

At 22:10, the fire was localized and later eliminated. The cause is under investigation," the SES added.

