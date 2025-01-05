A neuropsychiatric boarding school burns down in Kharkiv region: 6 people injured

Six people were injured in a fire in a psychoneurological boarding school in the city of Pivdenne, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The fire occurred today at 21:44 in a two-story building of a psychoneurological boarding school in Pivdenne, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a mattress and things in a room on the second floor were on fire. The area of fire is 2 square meters.

Six people were injured in the fire, including one man who suffered 90% body burns, and 5 others who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. All the victims were hospitalized.

At 22:10, the fire was localized and later eliminated. The cause is under investigation," the SES added.

