A missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 4610 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 10406 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 12333 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 19406 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 42652 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56856 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 54928 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 62980 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 33200 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 26664 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"

April 20, 06:14 PM • 6528 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

April 20, 07:04 PM • 24130 views

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 9174 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 6352 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 13785 views
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 26128 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 28673 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56856 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 46083 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 45443 views
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 34364 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 35955 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 36787 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 70434 views
A missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

An enemy ship, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles, has been recorded in the Black Sea. In addition, two Russian missile carriers continue their duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

A missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy

Occupiers are keeping a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the waters of the Black Sea for the third consecutive day. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 21.04.2025, an enemy ship has been recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. In addition, the duty of two Russian missile carriers is ongoing in the Mediterranean Sea.

Over the past day, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out in the interests of the Russian Federation by: to the Black Sea – 1 vessel, which continued movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 6 vessels, 3 of which continued movement from the Bosphorus Strait

   - according to the report.  

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize again that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Almost a month ago, on March 25, the USA and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is foreseen to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Hit 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks: SSU on the results on the 33rd anniversary of its creation25.03.25, 09:29 • 34682 views

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Black Sea
Bosporus
