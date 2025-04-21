A missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy

Occupiers are keeping a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the waters of the Black Sea for the third consecutive day. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 21.04.2025, an enemy ship has been recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. In addition, the duty of two Russian missile carriers is ongoing in the Mediterranean Sea.

Over the past day, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out in the interests of the Russian Federation by: to the Black Sea – 1 vessel, which continued movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 6 vessels, 3 of which continued movement from the Bosphorus Strait - according to the report.

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize again that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Almost a month ago, on March 25, the USA and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is foreseen to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

