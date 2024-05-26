A mass brawl took place in the capital: there are detainees

On Kyiv Day, a mass brawl took place on a street in the capital. The participants in the fight have already been detained and are currently giving explanations to the police. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, on May 26, a video of a fight in the city was posted on social media. The police responded quickly and detained the participants in the fight - law enforcement officials said in a statement.

Police officers are currently working with the participants in the fight. The actions of the violators of law and order will be classified accordingly.

Videos of the mass clash appeared on a number of Telegram channels. Judging by the video, it can be assumed that the fight took place in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk.