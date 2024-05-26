ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
A mass brawl took place in the capital: there are detainees

A mass brawl took place in the capital: there are detainees

Kyiv

On Kyiv Day, a massive brawl broke out on a street in the capital, with the participants detained by police and now giving explanations.

On Kyiv Day, a mass brawl took place on a street in the capital. The participants in the fight have already been detained and are currently giving explanations to the police. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police. 

Details 

Today, on May 26, a video of a fight in the city was posted on social media. The police responded quickly and detained the participants in the fight

- law enforcement officials said in a statement.

Police officers are currently working with the participants in the fight. The actions of the violators of  law and order will be classified accordingly.

Videos of the mass clash appeared on a number of Telegram channels. Judging by the video, it can be assumed that the fight took place in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies

