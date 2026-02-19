"A little more": meteorologist gives forecast for when the warming will begin

In Ukraine, winter weather with frosty nights is still expected in the near future, but from February 23, a "clear change in air mass to significantly warmer" will begin in most regions, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster's forecast, on February 20, the air temperature in Ukraine will be -6...-12 degrees at night, up to -14 degrees in the north, and 0-3 degrees below zero in the southern part. During the day on Friday, -2...-5 degrees are expected in Ukraine, and +1...+6 degrees in the southern part.

Snow will fall in the central part of Ukraine and in the east. In the rest of the territory, there will be no significant precipitation, Didenko said.

In Kyiv on February 20, according to her data, there will be no precipitation. At night -10 degrees, during the day -2 degrees.

"Saturday and Sunday nights will still be frosty, up to -12...-15 degrees," Didenko noted.

And from February 23, a clear change in air mass to significantly warmer will begin in most regions of Ukraine. A little more - Didenko indicated.

Frosts gradually subside: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 19