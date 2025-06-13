Large-scale special operation against illegal weapons is underway in Ukraine: more than 500 searches
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale special operation by the National Police to combat the illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition is underway in Ukraine. More than 500 searches are being conducted to improve security.
These actions, according to the police, are "aimed at increasing the level of security in society, preventing crimes related to the use of illegal weapons, as well as their illegal circulation."
The operation is carried out in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General and other law enforcement agencies.
Details are promised after the completion of all investigative actions.
