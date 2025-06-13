Large-scale special operation against illegal weapons is underway in Ukraine: more than 500 searches

$41.490.02
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html> 07:59 AM • 2744 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 105178 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 96946 views
Large-scale special operation against illegal weapons is underway in Ukraine: more than 500 searches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

A large-scale special operation by the National Police to combat the illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition is underway in Ukraine. More than 500 searches are being conducted to improve security.

Large-scale special operation against illegal weapons is underway in Ukraine: more than 500 searches

Police in Ukraine launched a large-scale special operation against illegal weapons and ammunition with more than 500 searches, the National Police reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The National Police is conducting a large-scale nationwide special operation to combat the illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition: more than 500 searches are underway

- police reported on social networks.

These actions, according to the police, are "aimed at increasing the level of security in society, preventing crimes related to the use of illegal weapons, as well as their illegal circulation."

The operation is carried out in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General and other law enforcement agencies.

Details are promised after the completion of all investigative actions.

Large-scale special operation is underway in Ukraine: more than 200 searches are targeting the drug trafficking13.05.25, 09:26 • 2638 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
