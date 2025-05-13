Large-scale special operation is underway in Ukraine: more than 200 searches are targeting the drug trafficking

More than 200 searches are being conducted in Ukraine to eliminate drug trafficking. Law enforcement officers are documenting the production and sale of drugs, liquidating drug laboratories. This was reported by the National Police on Tuesday in social networks, writes UNN.

Police officers, as indicated, are documenting the facts of the production and sale of drugs on an industrial scale, as well as liquidating drug laboratories and warehouses for packaging "goods", including alpha-PVP, amphetamine and mephedrone.

Information about the results will be promised later.

