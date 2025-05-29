$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

A large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region due to a Russian air strike: people are asked not to approach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

On May 27, a large-scale forest fire occurred near Lyman due to an air strike on the village of Brusivka. Rescuers localized the burning of forest litter on an area of 154.9 hectares.

A large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region due to a Russian air strike: people are asked not to approach

A large-scale forest fire broke out near Lyman in the Donetsk region due to an air strike by the Russian Federation; people are asked not to approach, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, a large-scale forest fire broke out on May 27 as a result of an air strike on the village of Brusivka, Lyman community. On May 28, at 18:35, rescuers managed to localize the fire of forest litter on an area of 154.9 hectares.

As of May 29, according to monitoring results, smoldering of forest litter was recorded between the villages of Shchurove and Brusivka on an area of about 6 hectares.

Work to eliminate the fire is ongoing. Further creation of mineralized strips is planned to prevent the spread of fire. Pyrotechnic units are also working at the site - they are surveying the area for the detection and removal of explosive objects.

"We ask citizens to observe safety rules, not to approach the fire site and follow official announcements," the State Emergency Service urged.

Addition

Over the past day in the Donetsk region, according to the National Police in the region, 2,952 enemy shelling were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector, one dead and 13 wounded.

The hits occurred in 13 settlements. 68 civilian objects were destroyed, including 46 residential buildings.

In addition, today after midnight, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements: Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, Novodonetske. One person is known to have been injured - in Sloviansk.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
