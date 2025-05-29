A large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region due to a Russian air strike: people are asked not to approach

A large-scale forest fire broke out near Lyman in the Donetsk region due to an air strike by the Russian Federation; people are asked not to approach, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, a large-scale forest fire broke out on May 27 as a result of an air strike on the village of Brusivka, Lyman community. On May 28, at 18:35, rescuers managed to localize the fire of forest litter on an area of 154.9 hectares.

As of May 29, according to monitoring results, smoldering of forest litter was recorded between the villages of Shchurove and Brusivka on an area of about 6 hectares.

Work to eliminate the fire is ongoing. Further creation of mineralized strips is planned to prevent the spread of fire. Pyrotechnic units are also working at the site - they are surveying the area for the detection and removal of explosive objects.

"We ask citizens to observe safety rules, not to approach the fire site and follow official announcements," the State Emergency Service urged.

Addition

Over the past day in the Donetsk region, according to the National Police in the region, 2,952 enemy shelling were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector, one dead and 13 wounded.

The hits occurred in 13 settlements. 68 civilian objects were destroyed, including 46 residential buildings.

In addition, today after midnight, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements: Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, Novodonetske. One person is known to have been injured - in Sloviansk.