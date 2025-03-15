A large-scale accident occurred in the energy system in Cuba: part of the country is without electricity
On Friday evening, a significant part of Cuba was left without electricity due to an accident in the power system. The incident is being investigated, and experts are analyzing the causes of the disruptions.
Details
According to the country's Ministry of Energy, the failure occurred around 20:15 local time and caused power outages in the western regions, including the capital.
State media report that an investigation into the incident is underway. Experts are analyzing the causes of the disruptions and the extent of their impact on the energy infrastructure.
This is not the first time Cuba has faced such problems. At the end of last year, the country experienced a series of large-scale blackouts due to fuel shortages, worn-out networks and the consequences of natural disasters. The vulnerability of the energy system remains an acute challenge for the authorities.
Recall
Last year, Cuba experienced another massive power outage due to an accident at one of the island's main power plants. Millions of people were left without electricity, forcing the authorities to announce the suspension of classes in schools and work activities indefinitely.
