A lake formed in the Carpathians due to deforestation
Kyiv • UNN
An artificial lake formed on a tributary of the Bystryk River in the Carpathians, flooding part of the valley.
In the Carpathians, an artificial lake has formed on one of the tributaries of the Bystryk River due to deforestation, flooding a large part of the adjacent valley. This was reported by Vasyl Fitsak, a rescuer of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
"An artificial lake on one of the tributaries of the Bystryk River in Gorgany. Osmoloda. A few days ago, while walking in search of mushrooms, I came across this location," Fitsak said.
He clarified that the map shows Kamianysty waterfall.
"Felling was carried out here and the equipment blocked the stream, created a dam, and quite a large part of the valley was flooded," the rescuer wrote.
Add
Over the past 20 years, 161 thousand hectares of forest have been cut down in the Ukrainian part of the Carpathians, which is almost 10% of the total forest cover. 80% of the deforested area is accounted for by forestries of the State Forestry Agency.