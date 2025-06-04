A key position in the Pentagon has been approved for an official who blocked aid to Ukraine

The United States Senate approved Michael Duffy as Deputy Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Logistics. He previously called for the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Senate approved Duffy by a vote of 51 to 45. He was supported by pro-Trump Republicans for the position responsible for the Pentagon's weapons programs.

The vote took place on the same day that the head of the Office of President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, arrived in Washington on a visit with the First Deputy Prime Minister and other government officials.

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News