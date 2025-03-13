A joint group of troops and tactical nuclear weapons has been deployed on Belarusian territory - Putin
Kyiv • UNN
A joint group of troops, defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation have been deployed on the territory of Belarus. Putin also announced an agreement on security guarantees between Russia and Belarus.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that a joint regional group of troops, Russian modern defense systems, and tactical nuclear weapons have been deployed on Belarusian territory. He announced this during a press conference after a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, reports UNN.
A joint regional group of troops, Russian modern defense systems, and tactical nuclear weapons have been deployed on Belarusian territory. All of this reliably covers the western borders of the allied state and the Collective Security Treaty Organization
He also noted that he and Lukashenko exchanged ratification instruments for the bilateral security guarantee treaty signed in Minsk on December 6, 2024, which has entered into force.
Let me remind you that this document defines mutually binding allied obligations to ensure reliable defense and security of Russia and Belarus. Moreover, with the use of the entire available arsenal of forces and means
Earlier, UNN wrote that self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that his country is manufacturing elements for the new Oreshnik missile system.