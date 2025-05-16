A hostile drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo: property burned down

During the attack on Odesa, a Russian drone hit the house of Ihor Biliakov, the director of the Odesa Zoo. The owner of the house was not injured, but the property could not be saved. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the institution on Facebook.

Details

Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred: a hostile drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo. As a result, the house was destroyed. Fortunately, the director of the zoo was not injured, but his phone burned down, so he is currently unable to answer calls - the message says.

Let us remind you

On the eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, despite talks about diplomacy, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine along the entire front. Therefore, Ukraine is asking Western countries to significantly strengthen sanctions against the aggressor country.