A hostile drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo: property burned down
Kyiv • UNN
During the attack on Odesa, a Russian drone hit the house of Ihor Biliakov, the director of the Odesa Zoo. The owner of the house was not injured, but the property could not be saved. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the institution on Facebook.
Details
Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred: a hostile drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo. As a result, the house was destroyed. Fortunately, the director of the zoo was not injured, but his phone burned down, so he is currently unable to answer calls
Let us remind you
On the eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, despite talks about diplomacy, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine along the entire front. Therefore, Ukraine is asking Western countries to significantly strengthen sanctions against the aggressor country.