A hit to an energy infrastructure facility in Poltava region

An energy infrastructure facility was hit in Poltava region and a fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports. According to him, there were no casualties.

Details

It was loud in Poltava region. Despite the successful work of our defenders, unfortunately, we had a hit on an energy infrastructure facility in Poltava district. A fire broke out after the enemy UAV hit. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties the statement said.

