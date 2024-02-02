A gigantic batch of cocaine in banana boxes was found in Germany

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106365 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157504 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160700 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258764 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175654 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166531 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53156 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 60099 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 58491 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 36450 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 49322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228530 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80469 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86070 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114672 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115497 views
A gigantic batch of cocaine in banana boxes was found in Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27721 views

Customs officers in Hamburg found more than half a ton of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador and detained four suspects.

Hamburg customs officers seized more than half a ton of cocaine hidden in a cargo of bananas on a ship from Ecuador. Four people were detained. This was reported by hessenschau, according to UNN.

Details

During the inspection on January 4, customs officers found 520 packages of a narcotic substance among boxes of bananas in a container that was heading to a shipping company in Frankfurt, according to the German Customs Service.

Subsequently, investigators detained four men aged 36 to 67 years old suspected of smuggling.

Hamburg Customs and the Cologne Prosecutor's Office were also involved in the operation.

The drugs were reportedly discovered on January 4 in a container of bananas from Ecuador. Since the cargo was addressed to a company in Frankfurt, the customs department took over the investigation.

Image

More than EUR 30 thousand in cash was seized

On January 11, four suspects from Cologne, Leverkusen, Wuppertal (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Hamburg were arrested. They are accused of, among other things, drug trafficking. More than 30 thousand euros in cash was seized during the searches.

The Hamburg District Court issued an arrest warrant for the accused. They are in custody.

Israeli army engages in a firefight with drug smugglers from Egypt on the border16.01.24, 00:34 • 24886 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World

