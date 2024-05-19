A freight train derails in the Krasnoyarsk region: traffic is temporarily suspended

A derailment of a freight train occurred on the Krasnoyarsk railway with no casualties. The causes of the incident are being investigated. This is reported by local media, UNN writes.

Today, at about 12:50 a.m., a derailment of a freight train occurred on the Krasnoyarsk Vostochny-Sorokino section of the Krasnoyarsk Railroad. The causes of the incident are being investigated. There were no casualties or injuries, according to the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office. Train traffic on this section has been temporarily suspended.



