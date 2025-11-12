A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicion

A former lecturer at one of Kharkiv's universities developed and transferred technical materials that could have been used by the Russian Federation to create attack drones, including Geran-type drones. The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion for working for the enemy.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the OGP.

According to the investigation, this involves the systematic preparation and transfer to the Russian Federation of pre-project proposals, drawings, and scientific reports with technical calculations of engines and launch systems. In particular, the man was engaged in similar activities for the enemy from October 2022 to August 2024.

The examination confirmed that the materials provided by him are of military purpose and can be used for the development, testing, and production of combat UAVs. The transfer of such technologies, according to experts, could have harmed Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Electronic media with correspondence and evidence of sending technical materials to Russian employees involved in drone production were seized from the suspect.

His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - aiding the aggressor state, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

During the court hearing, the accused did not admit guilt.

As it became known earlier, Russia continues to modernize Geran-2 (Shahed-136) drones with the participation of Iran. But in a number of types of Russian drones and missiles, components have been identified not only from Tehran but also from other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to Kharkiv and Poltava regions.