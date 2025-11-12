A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicion

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 6132 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 12969 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 16706 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20733 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21034 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23229 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39911 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62074 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81165 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126898 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56289 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 55772 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 30300 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25200 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36374 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 16888 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36632 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25507 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 56031 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126898 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 868 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 15862 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56520 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 57524 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 33345 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Bild

A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

A lecturer at one of Kharkiv's universities provided Russians with technical developments to improve the Geran UAV; he has been served with a notice of suspicion.

A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicion

A former lecturer at one of Kharkiv's universities developed and transferred technical materials that could have been used by the Russian Federation to create attack drones, including Geran-type drones. The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion for working for the enemy.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the OGP.

According to the investigation, this involves the systematic preparation and transfer to the Russian Federation of pre-project proposals, drawings, and scientific reports with technical calculations of engines and launch systems. In particular, the man was engaged in similar activities for the enemy from October 2022 to August 2024.

The examination confirmed that the materials provided by him are of military purpose and can be used for the development, testing, and production of combat UAVs. The transfer of such technologies, according to experts, could have harmed Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Electronic media with correspondence and evidence of sending technical materials to Russian employees involved in drone production were seized from the suspect.

His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - aiding the aggressor state, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

During the court hearing, the accused did not admit guilt.

As it became known earlier, Russia continues to modernize Geran-2 (Shahed-136) drones with the participation of Iran. But in a number of types of Russian drones and missiles, components have been identified not only from Tehran but also from other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine