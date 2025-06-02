A fire is burning at the "Pigment" plant in the Leningrad region: footage and details of the incident

A fire is raging at the "Pigment" plant in the Leningrad region of Russia. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels and "Media", reports UNN.

Details

The company is located in Yanino-1, Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region. The 149th fire department was dispatched to the scene. At the same time, representatives of the Pigment holding company, which includes the plant, told local journalists that they had no information about the incident.

This plant specializes in the production of powder paints, resins and varnishes. A video has appeared online showing thick black smoke rising into the sky over the area, as well as flames erupting from the plant's territory.

Recall

An explosion was recorded near the "Gorniak" hotel in Olenegorsk, Murmansk region of Russia. There were also reports of an attack on an airfield in the Moscow region.