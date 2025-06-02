A fire broke out on the territory of a shopping center in Obolon, Kyiv: what is known

A fire occurred on the territory of a shopping center in Kyiv this morning, it has already been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

Rescuers received a report about a fire on Obolonskyi Avenue, in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, on June 2 at 08:18.

Local publics write that it is about the Dream Yellow shopping center.

"Firefighters established on the spot that garbage had caught fire in plastic containers located in the technological pocket of the shopping center building," the message reads.

The fire, as indicated, was localized at 08:33 on an area of 1.5 square meters and extinguished at 08:46.

"No one was injured as a result of the incident," the State Emergency Service reported.

The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement officers.

