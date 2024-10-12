A fire broke out at an oil depot in the occupied Luhansk region: what is known
An oil depot is on fire in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region after a suspected drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of 47 UAVs over Russian territory overnight.
An oil depot in the temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region, is burning after a UAV attack, Russian Telegram channels report, UNN reports .
NASA's fire monitoring system detected a fire near an oil depot in occupied Rovenky.
According to FIRMS, after the attack, a UAV spotted a fire near the oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk.
Meanwhile, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense destroyed and intercepted 47 UAVs over the territory of Russia overnight. "17 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 16 - over the Azov Sea, 12 - over the territory of the Kursk region, two - over the territory of the Belgorod region," the Russian military department said.
Meanwhile, the governor of the Belgorod region reported that one person was killed and 11 were wounded in the shelling on October 11. The shelling of the village of Ustinka, Belgorod district, on the morning of October 12 injured 3 more civilians, Gladkov said.
