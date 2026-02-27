A demand to ban Roblox was voiced in the Verkhovna Rada

Vladlen Neklyudov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, called for a ban on the Roblox gaming platform in Ukraine, calling it a "latent threat to national security." He stated this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during the Question Hour to the Government on February 27, UNN reports.

Details

The MP claimed that the platform is allegedly used for "zombification" and manipulation of children.

I am now going to talk about a very harmful and dangerous platform, Roblox, which was created with the aim of zombifying and manipulating our children. I even believe that this is a threat, a latent threat to national security. They fell captive to this sect of pedophiles, these curators who manipulate, who destroy the consciousness of our children. - said Neklyudov.

The MP also stated that he cites other countries as examples for Ukraine, which, according to him, have banned or restricted Roblox, including Turkey and China.

Recall

In Turkey, access to Roblox was blocked in August 2024 amid claims of risks to children's safety, and Roblox itself reported that it was working with local authorities to resolve the situation.

In addition, Roskomnadzor blocked Roblox in December 2025, explaining this by alleged "unacceptable content" and other accusations.

Also, in the US, criticism of the platform regarding child safety and content moderation has periodically been voiced in recent years.