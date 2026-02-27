A demand to ban Roblox was voiced in the Verkhovna Rada

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
10:21 AM • 1448 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 18652 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 35321 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 32358 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 33090 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 29257 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 45286 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22277 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 107198 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 47161 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.3m/s
70%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 8344 views
Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the USFebruary 27, 12:52 AM • 5806 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 13102 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 15160 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 11670 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 45286 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 37149 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 107198 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 80977 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 84881 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 13431 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 14872 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45933 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 55692 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 58044 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

A demand to ban Roblox was voiced in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The MP from the ruling faction who voiced them explained that he was referring to the experience of other countries that, according to him, had already introduced bans or restrictions on Roblox, including Turkey and China.

A demand to ban Roblox was voiced in the Verkhovna Rada

Vladlen Neklyudov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, called for a ban on the Roblox gaming platform in Ukraine, calling it a "latent threat to national security." He stated this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during the Question Hour to the Government on February 27, UNN reports.

Details

The MP claimed that the platform is allegedly used for "zombification" and manipulation of children.

I am now going to talk about a very harmful and dangerous platform, Roblox, which was created with the aim of zombifying and manipulating our children. I even believe that this is a threat, a latent threat to national security. They fell captive to this sect of pedophiles, these curators who manipulate, who destroy the consciousness of our children.

 - said Neklyudov.

The MP also stated that he cites other countries as examples for Ukraine, which, according to him, have banned or restricted Roblox, including Turkey and China.

Recall

In Turkey, access to Roblox was blocked in August 2024 amid claims of risks to children's safety, and Roblox itself reported that it was working with local authorities to resolve the situation.

In addition, Roskomnadzor blocked Roblox in December 2025, explaining this by alleged "unacceptable content" and other accusations.

Also, in the US, criticism of the platform regarding child safety and content moderation has periodically been voiced in recent years.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
China
Turkey
United States
Ukraine