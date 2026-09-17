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A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol district for those killed as a result of Russia's strike on a bus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol district for the five people killed in a Russian drone strike on a scheduled bus.

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol district for those killed as a result of Russia's strike on a bus

A day of mourning has been declared in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region for those killed in yesterday’s Russian army strike on a bus. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

The district bows its head in memory of five of its residents whose lives were cut short by a Russian drone. They will forever remain 29, 39, 41, 49 and 60 years old. Four men and one woman. They were traveling on a scheduled bus on their own errands. A Russian drone attacked them right on the road

- Hanzha wrote.

We remind you

On September 16, a Russian drone struck a scheduled bus in the Nikopol district. Five people were killed, and seven injured people remain under medical supervision.

Olga Rozgon

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