A curfew has been imposed in 12 cities in France due to mass riots

In France, on October 20, a curfew is in effect in 12 cities due to mass riots, vandalism, and looting during the protests on October 17. In a number of cities, the restrictions were extended for a second night, while in Marseille and Bordeaux they were introduced for the first time. BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

French authorities explain the decision as necessary to prevent further acts of violence. According to the government, the previous night passed without serious incidents, in particular thanks to the restrictions that had been introduced.

In Paris, a curfew is in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the areas around Place de la République and Les Halles. In addition, from 8:00 p.m., unauthorized gatherings are prohibited near government buildings, the Champs-Élysées, train stations, and other important sites.

Where and for how long the restrictions will be in effect

In Marseille, a curfew for minors was introduced until October 23. In certain districts of the city and neighboring municipalities, it will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. In Bordeaux, restrictions on unaccompanied minors will remain in effect until October 26.

Protesters blocked the Louvre amid mass demonstrations in France

In Lyon, the curfew was extended from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Local authorities said that no serious breaches of public order had been recorded the previous night.

In Lille, Douai, Wattignies, and Denain, unaccompanied minors are prohibited from being in certain districts from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In Nice, similar restrictions will remain in effect until October 25.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu warned that the authorities would introduce additional restrictions wherever the security situation required them. Decisions would be made depending on the risk of the riots recurring.

In France, the government is calling for local curfews amid demonstrations