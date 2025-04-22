A criminal group defrauded Latvians of UAH 6 million through fake cryptocurrency investments - the organizers have been detained

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10089 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22136 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 47847 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61146 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162302 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86886 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73780 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66116 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40939 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32213 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 47847 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76353 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162302 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 64993 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70778 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 4772 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5470 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17862 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32790 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35836 views
A criminal group defrauded Latvians of UAH 6 million through fake cryptocurrency investments - the organizers have been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

The criminal group operated under the guise of cryptocurrency investments through fake brokerage platforms. The organizer and three perpetrators have been notified of suspicion and face up to 12 years in prison.

A criminal group defrauded Latvians of UAH 6 million through fake cryptocurrency investments - the organizers have been detained

An organized criminal group has been exposed in Ukraine for defrauding Latvian citizens of more than 6 million hryvnias. In particular, investments in cryptocurrency were offered through fake brokerage platforms. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As part of an international multi-stage special operation, Ukrainian police officers, together with foreign colleagues, exposed a criminal group that defrauded Latvian citizens of more than UAH 6 million by offering to invest in cryptocurrency through fake brokerage platforms

- the statement reads.

According to the information, the perpetrators acted since 2022, organizing a fraudulent scheme under the guise of investments in cryptocurrency. For this purpose, they created fake brokerage platforms that visually resembled legal trading sites. Work with potential victims was organized through an extensive network of call centers in Ukraine.

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud03.04.25, 21:37 • 13106 views

In addition, the defendants actively advertised their pseudo-investment services through social networks, and used social engineering methods to potential clients, promising super profits. At the same time, fraudsters persuaded victims to install remote access software, which gave them control over the victims' devices and access to their financial data.

In order to legalize illegally obtained funds, the members of the group registered as FOPs and received payments allegedly for services in the field of computer programming.

Currently, investigators of the National Police have established that the total amount of losses to victims exceeds UAH 6 million in equivalent

- the National Police reports.

"Ukrainian cyber police officers, together with foreign colleagues, documented the illegal activities of the criminal group, collected digital evidence, and also tracked the movement of virtual assets from the wallets of victims to the final recipients, etc.", - the law enforcement officers also noted.

Police liquidated a group of fraudsters who did not deliver pre-paid drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.04.25, 16:24 • 10820 views

It is reported that law enforcement officers, with the силової support of special units of the TacTeam Department of Patrol Police, conducted more than 30 searches in several regions of Ukraine at the places of illegal activity, residence of the defendants, in vehicles, etc. 

In particular, the participants of the scheme seized computer equipment, server equipment, crypto wallets, mobile phones, rough notes, bank cards, flash drives, as well as elite cars purchased with stolen funds. The seized valuables have been seized by the court.

The organizer of the criminal scheme and three executors were notified of suspicion under Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud). They face up to 12 years of imprisonment. At the request of the investigators, the suspects were chosen preventive measures, in particular, detention and round-the-clock house arrest.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing, as well as all persons involved in illegal activities are being identified. 

Fraudsters who bought 10 expensive iPhones for fake 16,000 US dollars exposed in Kyiv21.04.25, 13:57 • 4466 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Latvia
Telegram
Kyiv
