A cloud of polluted air is coming to Ukrainian cities: significant deterioration is expected on Thursday

According to the interactive weather forecasting platform Ventusky, a cloud of polluted air will cover Ukraine in the coming days, UNN reports .

Details

This week, air quality in Ukraine will deteriorate significantly.

We are talking about more than 300 units, which corresponds to an unhealthy level.

The focus of the greatest impact will be Zhytomyr, where where the pollution indicators will reach 317 units (very unhealthy).

In Kharkiv region, the pollution level will rise to 91 units.

The air will also be polluted in Kyiv region: about 83% of the air is unhealthy.

In Dnipropetrovska oblast, the worst air pollution situation will be in Kryvyi Rih.

