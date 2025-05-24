In the Tula region of the Russian Federation the "Azot" chemical enterprise was hit: reports of a fire

The "Azot" chemical plant was attacked in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, the ASTRA telegram channel reported, and the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko confirmed, writes UNN.

Details

The fire at JSC "Novomoskovsk Joint Stock Company "Azot"" (NAK AZOT) occurred as a result of a drone attack on the morning of May 24, local residents report, ASTRA indicates. It is also noted that this is evidenced by footage from the scene - one of the photos shows smoke in the area of the enterprise. ASTRA reported that it geolocated the footage - photo (screenshot from the video) was taken on a section of the road leading from the M-4 highway to Novomoskovsk, in the area of the Moshok settlement. The location of the shooting, as noted, is approximately 4 kilometers from the plant.

A chemical enterprise "Azot" was hit in the Tula region of Russia. Some of the chemicals produced at "Azot" may be used for military purposes. - wrote the head of the CPD Kovalenko.

As stated on the company's website, writes ASTRA, "Novomoskovsk Joint Stock Company "Azot" is the largest Russian manufacturer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as one of the leaders in the industry in terms of types and quantity of products produced. The enterprise produces mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and special purity nitric acid, argon, methanol".

Earlier, the head of the region reported that an enterprise was attacked in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, a pipeline with natural gas was damaged, 3 people were injured.

It is reported that residents of the village of Hrytsоve, which is located approximately 10 kilometers from the attacked chemical plant "Azot", were evacuated. This is reported by local residents, the authorities have not officially announced the evacuation.

In the Russian Federation, for the second night in a row, they are reporting a drone attack on the "Energy" plant