A charity marathon MHP Run4Victory in support of "Khartia" will be held in Kyiv

On May 18, the MHP Run4Victory charity marathon, initiated by MHP together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, will take place on Trukhanov Island in Kyiv. The sports partner is NewRun. All funds raised will go to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia", which is currently defending the Kharkiv direction, reports UNN.

Details

One of the ambassadors of the marathon is 34-year-old serviceman Vitaliy, call sign "Aristocrat". He is the commander of a platoon of ударних unmanned aerial systems.

"Now we are performing tasks in the Kharkiv direction. The main thing is that the enemy cannot approach our infantry positions. If we have enough resources - ударні drones, batteries, spare parts, we successfully contain the enemy. If the supply decreases, the enemy advances closer. This creates risks. Therefore, such support from Ukrainians is important for the unit," says Vitaliy.

He joined the ranks of "Khartia" in 2024. Before that, from the first days of the full-scale invasion, he underwent training, looking for a unit where he could be most useful.

In parallel, Vitaliy supported his own physical training system. From September 24, 2019 to September 27, 2024 - a total of 1861 days - he ran at least 10 km every day. Thus, he set a record of Ukraine.

"I started running in 2018 - first short distances of 3-5 kilometers, then marathons. And on September 24, 2019, I decided to try daily running - without skipping. Since then, I have run at least 10 kilometers. And I kept this bar for exactly five years, until September 27, 2024," says Vitaliy.

During this time, he overcame dozens of marathons and ultramarathons, ran in different conditions - in the mountains, in the rain, at minus 20, at military exercises, during rotations and relocations.

"The "run three times a week" system did not work for me. I either do something constantly, or I don't do it at all. I just decided for myself: running is every day," he explains.

The military man is convinced that it was the discipline, which he cultivated through running, that helped not only to maintain physical fitness, but also to better understand himself, his capabilities and limits.

"I felt much worse at 27-28 years old than I do now. There was constant fatigue, apathy. But with the appearance of regular sports in my life, a transformation began - structure, stability appeared. I began to clearly see in which direction I was moving. Even after marathons, I continued to run. It happened that after 42 kilometers, I ran another 8 kilometers in the evening, because I had a goal - 500 per month," says the athlete.

According to the military, races like MHP Run4Victory are an opportunity to unite around a common goal. Such initiatives allow to provide military units with everything necessary and at the same time involve civilians in interaction with the army.

"This is a way to support a specific brigade. When there is equipment - our drones work. When there are enough drones - the infantry does not engage in direct combat. When resources run out, losses begin. This is a very direct connection," Vitaliy sums up.

We will add that the participants of the race will be able to choose a distance - from 2 to 42 km. There are also children's and inclusive races "People of Titans". Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.

Registration for the race – at the link.

To receive a promotional code for free participation, you need to contact [email protected]

Reference

"MHP — Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.