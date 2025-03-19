A cardiology center in Vinnytsia is being checked regarding a report of "extortion of money from a patient"
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the possible extortion of funds from a patient of the Vinnytsia Cardiology Center. If confirmed, the Ministry of Health will demand personnel decisions.
The Ministry of Health has involved law enforcement officers in the investigation of a message from a patient of the Vinnytsia Cardiology Center - it concerns "extortion of funds" in the process of treatment and surgical intervention.
Information about this case was spread by local publics, according to the Ministry of Health's press service, writes UNN.
According to the information provided in the post, in addition to the bill for the operation, the patient's relatives received a list of medicines that they were recommended to buy for the patient at their own expense.
In the context of these suspicions, the Ministry of Health reminded of its "unchanging position":
Medical facilities contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine within the framework of the medical guarantee program must provide patients with medicines and medical services necessary during treatment free of charge. Demanding that patients independently purchase medicines or pay for medical interventions that should be provided free of charge is illegal and unacceptable.
According to the circumstances of the incident in the Vinnytsia Cardiology Center, the medical department created a commission. It is noted that together with the National Health Service and law enforcement officers, an audit of the published data has been launched.
If the information is confirmed, the Ministry of Health will demand that the Vinnytsia City Council, which owns the institution, make appropriate personnel decisions regarding its management.
The investigation materials will also be handed over to law enforcement.
Let us remind you
Earlier, the Ministry of Health explained the innovations regarding paid medical services, which officially started on January 1. Patients will be able to receive improved service and choice of doctor, but basic services remain free.