A car with an occupant flew into the air in Mariupol: DIU shows video
Kyiv • UNN
A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier exploded in occupied Mariupol at about 1:30 am. According to preliminary data, the invader is in intensive care.
On February 28, 2025, at about half past two in the morning, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier flew into the air. According to preliminary data, the invader may be in intensive care
The exact consequences of the explosion are still being clarified.
