A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia: SES employees rescued a 2-year-old boy and his mother

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 546 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8494 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20755 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34052 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52767 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71674 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103283 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100545 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114597 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11534 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61545 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117363 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159166 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162351 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42447 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 49987 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62631 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136470 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213035 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia: SES employees rescued a 2-year-old boy and his mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1930 views

A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia between the village of Pidpolozzia and the village of Zhdenievo. SES rescuers were able to rescue a 2-year-old boy and his mother, who is being treated in the hospital.

A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia: SES employees rescued a 2-year-old boy and his mother

In Zakarpattia, a bridge collapsed on the highway between the village of Pidpolozzia and the village of Zhdenievo, Mukachevo district. Rescuers managed to save a 2-year-old boy and his mother, writes UNN referring to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers helped a 2-year-old boy who needed urgent hospitalization due to a sudden deterioration in his health. Medics took the child to the edge of the road, and rescuers carried the baby across the river to another ambulance. The child and his mother are currently in the hospital.

- the message says.

It is noted that all life support services are working in an enhanced mode to quickly create a temporary crossing and ensure the comfort and safety of local residents.

The specialists of the State Emergency Service of Zakarpattia are involved in the works, who:

  • installed a life support point;
    • provided night lighting of the accident site;
      • provide assistance to residents in case of need.

        Addition

        In the Kursk region of the russian federation, a bridge collapsed while a train was moving. Part of the locomotive fell on the road, the driver suffered leg injuries, and traffic was blocked.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Society
        Zakarpattia Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9