A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia: SES employees rescued a 2-year-old boy and his mother

In Zakarpattia, a bridge collapsed on the highway between the village of Pidpolozzia and the village of Zhdenievo, Mukachevo district. Rescuers managed to save a 2-year-old boy and his mother, writes UNN referring to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers helped a 2-year-old boy who needed urgent hospitalization due to a sudden deterioration in his health. Medics took the child to the edge of the road, and rescuers carried the baby across the river to another ambulance. The child and his mother are currently in the hospital. - the message says.

It is noted that all life support services are working in an enhanced mode to quickly create a temporary crossing and ensure the comfort and safety of local residents.

The specialists of the State Emergency Service of Zakarpattia are involved in the works, who:

installed a life support point;

provided night lighting of the accident site;

provide assistance to residents in case of need.

Addition

In the Kursk region of the russian federation, a bridge collapsed while a train was moving. Part of the locomotive fell on the road, the driver suffered leg injuries, and traffic was blocked.