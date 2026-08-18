A blackout occurred in Moscow due to a "pop" at a substation

A blackout has occurred in some districts of the capital of the Russian Federation, UNN reports, citing the 112 Telegram channel.

A blackout occurred in some districts of Moscow. Preliminary reports indicate that there was a bang at an electrical substation on Vavilov Street - the report says.

According to 112, there is no electricity at the nearest metro stations. The escalators are not working there. There is also no electricity in the shopping centers: Yerevan Plaza, Gagarinsky, etc.

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