A blackout occurred in Moscow due to a "pop" at a substation
Kyiv • UNN
Power went out in some areas of Moscow due to a pop at an electrical substation on Vavilova Street. The escalators in the metro are not working, and there is also no power supply in shopping centers.
A blackout has occurred in some districts of the capital of the Russian Federation, UNN reports, citing the 112 Telegram channel.
A blackout occurred in some districts of Moscow. Preliminary reports indicate that there was a bang at an electrical substation on Vavilov Street
According to 112, there is no electricity at the nearest metro stations. The escalators are not working there. There is also no electricity in the shopping centers: Yerevan Plaza, Gagarinsky, etc.
A drone attack halted operations at Russia’s largest petrochemical complex - Reuters12.08.26, 10:41 • 4716 views