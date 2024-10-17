A 3-year-old child died in Rivne region, possibly due to poisoning: a number of examinations have been ordered, an investigation has been launched
Kyiv • UNN
A 3-year-old boy died in Rivne, preliminarily from poisoning with an unknown substance. The parents accuse the doctors of negligence, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation and ordered examinations.
A 3-year-old child died in Rivne region. Preliminary, from poisoning with an unidentified substance. The child's parents accuse the doctors of improperly performing their professional duties, law enforcement officers have ordered a number of examinations, and an investigation has been launched, UNN reports .
"...the prosecutor's office provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings over the death of a child due to possible improper performance of professional duties by medical workers (part 2 of article 115, part 2 of article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
Details
According to the pre-trial investigation, on October 6 this year, a 3-year-old boy died in the intensive care unit of the Rivne Regional Children's Hospital. The day before, he had been taken to Dubno District Hospital with his mother and grandmother. All three were suspected of being poisoned. After providing emergency care and given his serious condition, the child was transferred to Rivne, but doctors were unable to save his life.
According to preliminary data, the boy died from poisoning with an unidentified substance, the prosecutor's office added.
According to the police of Rivne region, the child's parents accuse the doctors of improperly performing their professional duties.
Law enforcement officers have ordered a number of necessary examinations, including forensic and toxicological. They will establish the final cause of death. Several versions of the poisoning are currently being considered, including carbon monoxide, fish, which had been eaten by everyone except the father, or another substance. In addition, the investigation will assess the actions of the doctors, as well as the quality, timeliness and completeness of their medical services to the minor patient.