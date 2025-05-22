A 27-year-old man committed sexual assault against a 6-year-old girl near Kyiv
A 27-year-old man is suspected of sexual assault against a 6-year-old girl in Kyiv region. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.
In the Kyiv region, a 27-year-old man was informed of suspicion of committing sexual violence against a 6-year-old girl, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.
Details
The child's father informed law enforcement officers about the incident. The 27-year-old defendant was drinking alcohol in the apartment of his acquaintance. After staying overnight, the man committed sexual violence against the owner's daughter.
Law enforcement officers detained the defendant in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine (detention by an authorized official) and placed in a temporary detention facility.
Under the procedural guidance of the Buchan District Prosecutor's Office, investigators informed the man of suspicion of violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person who has not reached the age of fourteen (Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Addition
A vocal teacher from Poltava region is suspected of systematically raping young children and creating pornography. During the pre-trial investigation, it was possible to establish the identities of three victims.
In the Chernivtsi region, a man was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for raping his own daughter. As a result of these actions, the victim gave birth to a child from her own father.